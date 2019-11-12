Two-time Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed this week that “many, many, many people” are urging her to make another run for the White House in 2020, and said she hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility of entering the race.

What are the details?



When asked about the prospect of running in 2020 during a BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday, Clinton answered, “I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” adding, “I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it. But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

Politico noted that while the field of candidates typically tends to narrow during primaries, “2020 is different: Democrats continue to join, indicating an unsettled and broadening race less than three months before the Iowa caucuses and as polls reflect shifting support for top-tier candidates.”

Indeed, last week, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork to join the Democratic field, and recent polls show former top-tier candidates are being overtaken by lesser-known rivals.

According to Fox News, Clinton isn’t the only potential candidate considering jumping in late to the race. Former Attorney General Eric Holder has reportedly been tossing around the idea of throwing his hat in the ring, and so has former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Anything else?

As for Clinton, advisors have warned her against taking a third stab at becoming president. Over the summer, the communications director for her 2016 campaign told an audience she would “do an ankle dive at the door” to stop Clinton from making another bid for the White House.

Clinton appears to realize she has missed the deadline for filing to be on the ballot in many states. She told the BBC, “I know, it’s way past time. Look, I think all the time about what kind of president I would’ve been and what I would’ve done differently and what I think it would’ve meant to our country and our world.” She added, “Whoever wins next time is going to have a big task trying to fix everything that’s been broken.”