Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton revealed on Tuesday that even nearly three years after losing to President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, she still constantly thinks about how things would be if she had won.

“I think about what kind of president I would have been all the time,” Clinton said during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Mishal Husain. “I think about what I would have done. How, obviously, I would have been different. How I think I would have been a better, more successful president.”

“But look, right now we have got a campaign going on,” she continued. “We’ve got people already running, and we have to figure out how we make the case and that’s what I’m really focused on.”

The twice-failed presidential candidate bemoaned that she could have been “gutsier” while running against Trump. Clinton, who was promoting her recently released book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” further noted that she may not have been especially gutsy by avoiding the topic of Russian interference during the election.

“It’s a question that I ask myself all the time because trying to live a gusty life doesn’t mean you are always successful in doing so,” Clinton said. “And I think about the presidential campaign of 2016. I thought I was as gutsy as I could be, but I probably could have been gutsier — if I figured out a way to reveal what was happening in a more effective way.”

“You know when we talked about how the Russians were behind the theft of material, a lot of people thought, ‘What are they talking about?’ They just dismissed us in both the public and the press,” she continued. “So, could I have been gutsier in pushing that point and trying to alert people to what is going on.”

The former first lady has reportedly been considering jumping into the crowded 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary field and running for the presidency for a third time. In October, Clinton teased a possible presidential bid after Trump urged her to enter the race. However, she stated to Husain that it would be a very gusty thing to do.

“It would be very gutsy, that’s true,” Clinton said. “That’s something I think about all the time. I think a lot about what is happening in our country, around the world.”

“I try to give the best advice that I can to the candidates who are running because my goal is to help retire the current incumbent,” she continued. “I think it is imperative that our country regain its leadership and its credibility, so I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen.”

If Clinton decided to join the race, she could be jumping in as a frontrunner — a hypothetical match-up between herself and former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary showed that the two would be virtually tied. A Harvard Harris poll conducted in mid-October found that 18% of Democrats would throw their support behind Clinton, trailing Biden by only one point and within the margin of error.

Clinton famously won the popular vote in 2016 by receiving more than 2.8 million more votes than Trump, but she ultimately failed to secure the presidency after she fell far short of the required absolute majority of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.