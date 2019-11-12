Two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued to add fuel to the fire on Tuesday over speculation she may enter the 2020 presidential race with a new series of remarks that she made on the radio where she declined to rule out a late entry to the race.

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” Clinton told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

Clinton continued, “But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

🗣️”Never, never, never say never” @HillaryClinton refuses to rule out running again to be President of the USA To hear @EmmaBarnett‘s full interview with Hillary and @ChelseaClinton, check out #EmmaBarnettGetsAnswers on @BBCSounds 🎧Available here: https://t.co/VqEUpMJ4jd pic.twitter.com/bmPbM5CfZS — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) November 12, 2019

Speculation that Clinton will enter the race has been building over the last couple of weeks with a flurry of events that have happened that have led to an avalanche of news reports on the subject.

On October 24, Philippe Reines, a longtime top adviser to Hillary Clinton, left the door open on the possibility of Clinton entering the race during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“So, I’m assuming what I just said and what we’re hearing is true, that if she thought she was the best position to beat Donald Trump, she would get in the race,” Carlson began.

“You know, she ran for president because she thought she would be the best president,” Reines responded. “If she still thought that now, if she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump — I think she would think about it long and hard.”

“She’s not — she hasn’t foreclosed the possibility, I guess,” Carlson responded.

“No, she has not,” Reines replied.

“That’s what I’m saying, too,” Carlson responded. “So, really the question and that doesn’t surprise anybody who’s followed the Clintons, right?”

“No,” Reines answered.

Just a few days later, on October 30, former President Bill Clinton added more fuel to the fire while speaking at an event at Georgetown University Law School.

“She may or may not run for anything, but I’m never running for president again,” the former president said.

A new Harvard-Harris poll found that in a hypothetical match-up between Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, whose campaign has been on the downtrend for a longtime, and Clinton that the two would essentially be tied in the primary race.

“The poll done by Harvard Harris found that 19% of people would support Biden with 18% supporting Clinton. Without Clinton in the race, the poll found the former vice president pulling in 33% support from Democrats,” The Washington Examiner reported. “However, nearly half of his supporters would jump ship to back Clinton if she were to enter the race.”

The New York Times and The Washington Post both confirmed at the end of last month that Clinton had not ruled out a run in 2020, according to people familiar with her thinking.

“Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Bloomberg have both told people privately in recent weeks that if they thought they could win, they would consider entering the primary — but that they were skeptical there would be an opening, according to Democrats who have spoken with them,” The Times wrote. “Democrats who have recently spoken with Mrs. Clinton say she shares the same concerns other party elites have about the field — worried about Mr. Biden’s durability, Ms. Warren’s liberal politics and unsure of who else can emerge to take on Mr. Trump.”

“Hillary Clinton, according to two people close to her, has not ruled out jumping in herself, a sign that she is hearing similar dissatisfaction,” The Post wrote. “Views about Clinton vary widely, however, and in part mirror the ideological and generational schisms that have fed the current anxiety. More seasoned leaders who have seen Democrats lose big have tended to prefer a safer, middle-road candidate more palatable to a wide range of voters.”