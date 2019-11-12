Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said she would not rule out launching another presidential campaign in the future, claiming “many, many, many people” are pushing her to enter the 2020 race, but at this moment, a run is “absolutely not in my plans.”

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” Clinton told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it. But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 against President Donald Trump but lost in the Electoral College, and has often ruled out a rematch in 2020. She admitted Tuesday she knows it is “way past time” to launch another race.

“Look, I think all the time about what kind of president I would’ve been and what I would’ve done differently, and what I think it would’ve meant to our country and our world,” Clinton said. “Whoever wins next time is going to have a big task trying to fix everything that’s been broken.”

However, as Politico notes, there are still Democrats joining the race, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who filed for primaries in Alabama last week and in Arkansas on Tuesday.

In addition, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has also said he might announce his own run for the Democratic nomination.

Clinton, meanwhile, has often spoken about running, including telling Trump on Twitter “don’t tempt me. Do your job” after he urged her to enter the race to push out “Uber Left” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.