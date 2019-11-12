A mentally ill homeless person attacked a woman in Hollywood by dragging her out of her car and pouring a bucket of diarrhea on her head, and now he’s back on the streets after just a few months, according to KNBC-TV.

The woman, Heidi Van Tassel, was finishing up a night out in Hollywood and preparing to head home when she was drenched with a bucket of feces the homeless man, identified as Jere Blessings, had apparently been collecting for some time.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel told KNBC. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Blessings, who has schizophrenia, was charged with battery and taken to jail. He was ultimately sent to a mental health care facility for a few months before being released.

Van Tassel said the Los Angeles Police Department was unresponsive to her inquiries about the crime and how it was being investigated, and that she was never offered promised services from victims’ advocates.

“It’s so traumatic. The PTSD that I’m dealing with is beyond anything that I’ve ever felt,” Van Tassel said. “There needs to be some kind of help for the victims of these crimes.”

Van Tassel feels empathy, not anger, toward Blessings, saying he needs help rather than to simply be put in jail. But she’s concerned about who else might fall victim to his actions now that he’s back out on the streets.

“I will never, ever, forget his face,” Van Tassel said. “What’s the next thing he’s going to do somebody? If he would’ve had a knife, for sure he would’ve stabbed me.”

