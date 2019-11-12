A homeless man dumped a bucket of “hot” diarrhea on a Los Angeles woman near the Hollywood Walk of Fame — an unprovoked attack that’s left her with PTSD, she said this week.

Heidi Van Tassel said she was about to drive home from a Thai restaurant near the famed tourist area in April when the alleged assailant, Jere Blessings, dragged her out of her vehicle, news station NBC4 reported.

He pulled her into the middle of the street, where he dumped a bucket of feces over her head, she said.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid,” Van Tassel told NBC4. “I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes.”

Referring to the amount of feces used in the attack, paramedics who treated her said that it “looked like the man was saving it up for a month,” according to Van Tassel.

She said she was rushed to Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, where she was tested for infectious diseases, NBC4 reported.

“It’s so traumatic,” Van Tassel told the news station. “The PTSD that I’m dealing with is beyond anything that I’ve ever felt. There needs to be some kind of help for the victims of these crimes.”

Blessings — who was described as a transient who suffers from mental illness — was arrested on battery charges and jailed, the outlet reported.

He was sent by a judge to a residential facility for people with mental health issues, but was released in August, which concerns Van Tassel, according to the news station.

“What’s the next thing he’s going to do to somebody?” she said. “If he would’ve had a knife, for sure he would’ve stabbed me.”

