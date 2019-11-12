President Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has just released a new book entitled, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

“This is the book that the leftist elites don’t want you to read — Donald Trump, Jr. exposes all the tricks that the Left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online ‘shadow banning’ to rampant ‘political correctness,’” reads the description on Amazon.

The book currently has a five-star rating from 92% of the reviewers, with gushing comments like, “Such an amazing book, very insightful and so true.”

But the haters came out, too, just in case Trump Jr. has a couple hours to comb through the comments on the Amazon page. In fact, many sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome seem to be “triggered” — just like Jr. says in the book!

“This is not about truth or lies. It has crossed to mental illness,” wrote one hater.

“Ugh,” wrote another reviewer who is into brevity.

The haters were out on force on GoodReads.com, too.

“‘Everyone has a book in them and that, in most cases, is where it should stay.’ – Christopher Hitchens,” wrote one reviewer. “That pretty much sums it up, though I do believe that in order to write a book, one must first demonstrate that one is capable of reading a book.”

“Ah, yes — more attempts by the right to mind-wash the gullible with petty bias and weak, inaccurate ‘arguments.’ Chief just called and said this ain’t it,” wrote another.

“Would give this a negative one million rating if I could. Horrible man with a horrible message that just spreads hate and misinformation. F*** off,” another wrote.

“The irony of the title is that Jr. was triggered into writing this lol. Wah. Liberals are so weak and say mean things about me and dad and we can’t take insults for **** [because] we have skin so thin we might very well have no skin at all. Therefore, I’m going to write a super hypocritical book that is basically a load of B.S. in academia terms but whatever, the sheep who like my dad will spend their hard-earned money on it. Money for me is good. Gotta make lemonade outta lemons,” another wrote.

One reviewer said the book should be burned, ironically referring to Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury about a future American society where books are outlawed and “firemen” burn any that are found.

“I was unfortunate enough to get an advanced copy but can save you the pain, this is just one big book of projection and the author is horrible. I recommend getting the fire to 451 degrees Fahrenheit for this one to visit,” wrote the reviewer.

“I’m confused … a man writes a book even though his supporters can’t read. He would have made more money if this [were] a picture book. Anyway, the book is pathetic,” wrote another.

But some Trump supporters pointed out that the haters have been, in fact, triggered.

“LOL so many weak triggered sissies. I imagine it must be a really sad life to be triggered and offended by anything you disagree with,” wrote one.

“It’s funny to see reviews by people who are so blinded by hatred they can’t even read a book. My guess is most of these people don’t even know how to read!” wrote another.