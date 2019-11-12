Hockey legend Jeremy Roenick recently shared an absurd story about Michael Jordan.

Roenick appeared on 670 The Score last week and claimed that he once went golfing with Jordan prior to a Chicago Bulls game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, this wasn’t just some casual stuff. Roenick said Jordan drank 10 beers, golfed 36 holes and then proceeded to blowout the Cavaliers afterwards.

Watch him recount the full story below. It’s nothing short of incredible.

.@McNeil_Parkins asked Jeremy Roenick for his best Michael Jordan story. It was incredible. It involved golf, beers and basketball. (We can’t verify that every detail lines up, but that’s not what we’re here for. This is about MJ’s greatness.) Podcasts: https://t.co/k7yHNc6btN pic.twitter.com/2myY2M1EYw — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 8, 2019

This right here is why Michael Jordan will forever be one of the greatest athletes to live. Imagine how good you have to be as an athlete to hammer 10 beers, play 36 holes of golf and then drop more than 50.

You can’t make this kind of stuff up. We all know what Jordan was capable of in games, but it’s the fact that he could do it by flipping a switch that makes it so insane.

[embedded content]

How many athletes do we think could smash 10 beers, play two rounds of golf and then dominate an NBA game?

The answer is not many at all.

I want all the Michael Jordan stories I can get. Give them all to me. They will never get old. The man won six rings with the Bulls and will go down as one of the greatest athletes to ever live.

The fact he could do it with a nice beer buzz is just the cherry on top.

