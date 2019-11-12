WASHINGTON—No dominant front-runner. Sky-high stakes in the 2020 election against President Trump. Fast-approaching filing deadlines and looming votes in early states.

Those factors are converging in the topsy-turvy 2020 Democratic presidential race, prompting former New York Mayor

Michael Bloomberg

and ex-Massachusetts

Gov. Deval Patrick

to consider making late entries into the crowded primary field.

The potential enlarged slate of candidates is shaking up a race that has seen former Vice President

Joe Biden

holding a nominal lead in national polls but losing ground against rivals such as

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

South Bend, Ind., Mayor

Pete Buttigieg

and

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

That jumbled state of play is leading Mr. Bloomberg, a billionaire who could inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the campaign, and Mr. Patrick, an African-American Bain Capital executive with close ties to former President Obama, to reconsider earlier decisions ruling out 2020 campaigns.

“The concern is that Biden doesn’t have the steam to get there, Warren may be too left, Buttigieg too young, and Bernie limited in his ability to grow,” said David Axelrod, a former adviser to both Mr. Obama and Mr. Patrick. “But it’s all theory and it’s predicated on a perceived weakness of the field that may or may not be there.”

Mr. Axelrod added: “Democrats as a class tend to wring their hands and gnash their teeth this time of year. It is a tradition as much as turkey at Thanksgiving.”

The degree of uncertainty in the race was underscored by an Iowa poll released Tuesday by Monmouth University, which showed Mr. Buttigieg atop the polls for the first time at 22%, followed by Mr. Biden at 19%, Ms. Warren at 18% and Mr. Sanders at 13%. The survey of those likely to attend the state’s Feb. 3 Democratic caucuses was conducted Nov. 7-11 and had a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points.

The potential late entries of Messrs. Bloomberg and Patrick is being driven by two factors, according to Democratic strategists, donors and insiders.

The first has been the rise of Ms. Warren and the staying power of Mr. Sanders, both of whom would push the party in a much more liberal direction if either secured the nomination.

The second has been Mr. Biden’s uneven debate appearances and struggles to raise money, compared to his rivals, which has caused concern that he would be vastly outspent by Mr. Trump if he won the nomination.

Mr. Biden has emphasized his ability to challenge Mr. Trump, which he stressed in a CNN town hall appearance Monday night. “This guy, Trump, doesn’t want me to be the nominee. But I’ll tell him I’m coming,” he said, in a nod to the House impeachment proceedings over Mr. Trump asking Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden.

Still, the fluid nature of the primary has caused jitters among the party’s political and donor class about Mr. Trump’s potential re-election.

“With the stakes this high in the election, Democrats are without a doubt unified in the need to defeat Trump. But because of that, there is a high level of uncertainty, and this process has shown that there isn’t a perfect candidate,” said Rufus Gifford, who served as Mr. Obama’s campaign finance director in 2012.

People close to Mr. Patrick confirmed he is preparing to make a last-minute entry into the race and eyeing an announcement this week to meet the Friday filing deadline for the New Hampshire presidential primary. Mr. Patrick is aware of the challenges he would face in assembling a serious campaign this late in the process, the people said.

But allies said Mr. Patrick sees potential to perform well in early voting states such as New Hampshire, where the former two-term governor of neighboring Massachusetts is well known, and South Carolina, where black voters comprise about 60% of the primary electorate.

Mr. Patrick had ruled out a presidential run last year, citing the “cruelty” of the election process and possible impact on his family.

As a result of Mr. Patrick’s decision, some of his closest advisers signed on to other campaigns. Doug Rubin, Mr. Patrick’s former chief of staff, is a senior adviser to Democratic presidential candidate

Tom Steyer.

Another longtime aide to Mr. Patrick, John Walsh, is a senior adviser to Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey’s re-election campaign.

Mr. Bloomberg has told some associates that he intends to run and could announce within days, people familiar with the matter said. Some of his supporters have cautioned he could still change his mind.

Mr. Bloomberg’s aides have drawn up a strategy that allows him to bypass the first four nominating contests and make a play for delegates in the March 3 “Super Tuesday” states.

Mr. Bloomberg’s advisers filed paperwork to be on the Alabama ballot last week and the former mayor traveled to Arkansas on Tuesday to get on the state’s primary ballot. Both states hold contests on March 3.

Mr. Bloomberg told reporters he would back the Democratic nominee no matter what the outcome, “given who the Republican candidate is going to be. I couldn’t be more clear, I do not think that

Donald Trump

should get elected.”

Even Mr. Trump’s 2016 opponent,

Hillary Clinton,

who has repeatedly said she won’t mount a third bid for the White House, didn’t definitively close the door on throwing her hat in the race.

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” Mrs. Clinton said Tuesday on BBC Radio 5 Live, while adding she was “under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

But she reiterated that the prospects of her mounting another campaign were highly unlikely.

