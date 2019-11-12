Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) attempted to revive her ailing presidential campaign by moving resources and focus to Iowa, but a new poll spells almost certain doom for her 2020 hopes.

The Monmouth poll released on Tuesday has a colossal drop in support from 12 percent support in August all the way down to 3 percent support.

That puts her in a disappointing three-way tie for sixth place with the lower tier of candidates including entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and California billionaire Tom Steyer.

The Harris campaign had told reporters that they hoped to perform well in Iowa, at least in third place.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg saw the greatest increase over the same time period, from 8 percent in August to first place with 22 percent in the new poll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes the second place spot with 19 percent support, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) comes in at third place with 18 percent.

Harris, who saw a bump in her polling after her attacks on Joe Biden during a Democratic debate, had moved most of her resources to Iowa at the end of October.

She accidentally revealed how important the early primary state is to her campaign when she joked within earshot of a reporter, “I’m f**king moving to Iowa,” to a colleague in Congress.

