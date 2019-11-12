Kanye West is scheduled to take the stage at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church this Sunday, TMZ reports.

West will reportedly have a back-and-forth with Osteen during service that will last between 20 and 30 minutes focused on “how Kanye has overcome significant adversity in his life.”

Citing sources with direct knowledge, TMZ reports that West is bringing his “Sunday Service” choir and will perform music during the evening service at Lakewood.

The same source said Kanye and Osteen have been talking regularly and have become friends.

🔦 Lakewood Church the largest megachurch in America, averaging 52,000 attendees per week. Its pastor, Joel Osteen, is frequently criticized for promoting the prosperity gospel and for his opulent lifestyle.