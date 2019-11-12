https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/12/kate-middleton-burgundy-pants-checkered-blazer/

Kate Middleton nailed the perfect fall look Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous checkered blazer and burgundy pants combo in London, Britain.

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button up black and white jacket and colorful pants as she joined Prince William at a Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event at the Troubadour White City Theatre. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a white top, black patent leather belt and black high heels. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

To say she looked stunning would be an understatement.

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

“Catherine and I, and Harry and Meghan couldn’t be more proud of what @GiveUsAShout has accomplished,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a handful of shots from the event. ‘We’re hugely proud and hugely grateful to all of you for being part of this.— The Duke of Cambridge #Shout85258.”

The duchess’ fashion sense is always incredible as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...