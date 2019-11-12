The magic was missing as The Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Plus streaming service fumbled its entrance onto the world stage Tuesday.

Troubles began cropping up as early as 7 a.m. Eastern Time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The website Downdetector.com, which tracks problems with apps, reported that the Disney Plus problems rose early, dipped, spiked over 8,000 at about 9 a.m. and then began a decline to just under 1,500 by noon Eastern Time.

In a statement, Disney said Disney Plus was simply proving too popular for its own good.

“The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations,” the company tweeted. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

TRENDING: ‘11,000 scientists’ warning of ‘climate emergency’ are just ‘11,000 random people’

The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019

Users were able to purchase Disney Plus, but many had issues loading it on smart TVs or using the PlayStation app.

Others who were able to load the service found that some titles were unavailable, or that the app would crash.

The rocky rollout drew jeers on Twitter.

*subscribes to @disneyplus* *downloads it on Roku* *doesn’t work* *downloads on Samsung Smart TV* *doesn’t work* *downloads to Xbox* *it loads!* *it won’t actually play anything!* good job, mickey — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 12, 2019

To those experiencing issues connecting to #DisneyPlus, you can try troubleshooting the problem by following these two steps: put some pants on and go outside. It’s noon on a Tuesday. — Josh Gates (@joshuagates) November 12, 2019

My kid just woke up and @disneyplus has crashed. So many sad east-coast babies. pic.twitter.com/S2rWj5O81z — Make it Stop (@annajustineau) November 12, 2019

6 hours in and @disneyplus still has yet to fix the crashes. Still unable to unlock any content. Still unable to even get a home screen interface. Will someone come through in the clutch so I can catch the Sandlot — Christopher Sanchez (@Rager_Chris) November 12, 2019

Users in Puerto Rico who expected to have access to Disney Plus on Tuesday, when the service debuted in the U.S. and Canada, learned the service will not be available there until Nov. 19, CNBC reported.

Disney touted the commercial-free streaming service, which costs $7 per month, by saying it provides access to 500 family-style movies and 7,500 episodes of various TV shows, according to Fox Business.

The service will not include R-rated moves, according to USA Today.

“There will be nothing on Disney+ that’s not branded or family friendly,” Kevin Mayer, the chairman of Disney’s direct to consumer division, said during a preview event.

Mayer said Disney titles in that category are likely to be distributed through Hulu.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.