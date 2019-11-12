The Alabama man charged with slashing the “Baby Trump” balloon last week compared the struggle between the two political parties as good versus evil, saying, “You gotta take a stand.”

Hoyt Hutchinson called into the Alabama comedy show the “Rick & Bubba Show” Monday to defend his stabbing of the balloon after being charged with a first degree criminal mischief felony, AL.com reported.

The man said he “got so fired up” when he saw the balloon. He attempted to blend into the crowd by purchasing an Alabama shirt and pretended he was going in for a picture with the balloon.

“I was so fired up,” he said, according to AL.com. “I was shaking I was so mad.”

“It comes a point when you gotta take a stand,” he added in his radio interview. “We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good versus evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies — and by the way, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

The Baby Trump balloon made an appearance at protests in Tuscaloosa Saturday as the president attended the Alabama-LSU football game in the nearby stadium. The Tuscaloosa Police Department has said it saw Hutchinson stab the balloon, leaving an 8-foot-long gash, according to the AP.

Hutchinson told the radio show he yelled, “Trump 2020” while being arrested. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

He has since launched a GoFundMe asking for money for legal fees and restitutions, raising more than $43,000 as of Tuesday morning. A separate GoFundMe labeled “FREE HOYT” garnered more than $13,000. Hutchinson said he’d donate the extra money to the Republican Party.