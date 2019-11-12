Fox News host Mark Levin topped all the Sunday shows over the weekend after his show “Life, Liberty, and Levin” was moved to the 8 P.M. E.T. hour.

Levin’s show included appearances from Donald Trump Jr., and Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, and over posted 1.7 million viewers, according to The Washington Examiner. Levin’s show beat out several other established Sunday shows, including “Reliable Sources,” “Meet The Press,” and “State of the Union.” (RELATED: Fox News Dominates CNN, MSNBC In Mueller TV Ratings)

Fox News was home to the nine-highest rated shows on Sunday, with the 8 a.m. showing of Fox & Friends finishing in second place with just over 1.6 million viewers. The highest rated non-Fox News show was Joy Reid’s “AM Joy,” which came in tenth place, finishing with 844,000 viewers. (RELATED: Maddow’s TV Ratings Fall Again As Hannity, Carlson Remain On Top)

Fox News awarded the long-time conservative radio host his own television show in late 2017, and moved it to the coveted 8 P.M. E.T. slot earlier this month.