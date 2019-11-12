Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono brought up climate change Tuesday while speaking in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

During her speech, Hirono encouraged Americans to leave their “comfort zone,” and protest for left-wing issues. She also said that Americans should view climate change as more of a religion than a science. (RELATED: Sen. Hirono Doubles Down On Anti-Catholic Stance)

“And the third is, leaving our comfort zone. And for a lot of us, protesting, marching, that’s not something that we normally do, but, you know what?” Hirono asked. “These are times that call for us to do those things that we believe in and to march and not just to march.”

The senator also emphasized the importance of registering voters to combat climate change and other perceived injustices.

“Get people to — out to vote so that we can have people here who truly are committed to human rights and environmental rights, climate change, believe in climate change as though it’s a religion and not a science, and all the things that remains to be done and there’s a lot,” She said.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Democrats have escalated their rhetoric on climate change in recent months, with some 2020 presidential candidates claiming that the U.S. has just over a decade left to take significant action on climate change.

Several Democratic presidential candidates have also proposed spending trillions of dollars to combat the effects of climate change.