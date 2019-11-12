Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe used her acceptance speech at “Glamour” magazine’s Women of the Year awards to praise the activism of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and took the opportunity to assert that “white supremacy” is the reason Kaepernick is no longer on the field.

What are the details?

“While I’m enjoying all of this unprecedented and, frankly, a little bit uncomfortable attention and personal access, in large part due to my activism off the field, Colin Kaepernick is still effectively banned from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of known and systemic police brutality against people of color, known and systemic racial injustice, known and systemic white supremacy,” Rapinoe said.

“I see no clearer example of that system being alive and well than me standing before you right now,” she continued. “It would be a slap in the face to Colin, and to so many other faces, not to acknowledge, and for me personally, to work relentlessly to dismantle that system that benefits some over the detriment of others, and frankly is quite literally tearing us apart in this country.”

“I’m not going to act like my whiteness has nothing to do with me standing before you now,” the soccer player added. “I don’t want to live in that kind of world. I don’t think that kind of world is the world that suits everybody and is going to move us forward in the direction that we need to go.”

Anything else?

USA Today pointed out that “supporting Colin Kaepernick is nothing new for Megan Rapinoe, who followed Kaepernick’s lead of kneeling during the national anthem during the fall of 2016.”

Both athletes have been vocal critics of President Donald Trump, who, in turn, has called out the activists for refusing to kneel for the American flag during the national anthem at their respective sporting events.

The Washington Examiner noted that Rapinoe drew the ire of the president when she announced over the summer that she was “not going to the f—— White House” if the women’s national soccer team won the World Cup.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” President Trump tweeted at the time, referring to Rapinoe. “Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”