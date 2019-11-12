Melania Trump looked incredibly stylish Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a beautiful black and white jacket and jeans combo after arriving back to the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button up coat that she paired with black jeans as she and President Donald Trump arrived on the South Lawn at the WH after spending the weekend in New York. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a black top and black boots.

To say she looked perfect for a cold day would be an understatement.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always right on as has been noted before. Most recently, Melania gave the perfect nod to the troops Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black buttoned coat dress during her appearance at the Veterans Day Parade in NYC. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“We remember & honor our men & women in uniform who defend our freedoms & protect our Nation,” the first lady captioned her post, along with a few pictures from the event. “God Bless our Veterans! #veteransday.”

