Former congressman Mike Espy, D-Miss., on Tuesday announced his candidacy for Senate next year, challenging Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., for the second time.

Espy, who was also the first African-American U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, said in his announcement he is running because the Senate has been “too slow” to address a number of issues.

“Too many people are hurting because they’re looking for work, but can’t find a decent job or because the rural hospital that served them is now closed or they can’t find an education that makes them marketable,” he said in the video.

Espy lost the previous matchup with Hyde-Smith, a race to finish the term of former Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, by about 8 points.

In his announcement, Espy recalled Hyde-Smith’s comment that she would “be on the front row” to a “public hanging” if invited. She later apologized for the remark.

“We can’t continue the change we need if we have a senator who openly laughs about public hangings,” Espy said in the video. “Cindy Hyde-Smith is hurting Mississippi, our progress and our reputation.”

He concludes, “We came so close in 2018. Join me, and this time we’ll do it.”

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely Republican.”