MSNBC’s Joy Reid gave frank advice to her “AM Joy” viewers on Monday about mixing politics and Thanksgiving: Use big words like “bribery” and “extortion.”

What did she say?

During a segment on the MSNBC show, Reid blasted the holiday for its “problematic” history and suggested that people with contentious political thoughts focus on themes rather than arguments.

“We are just over two weeks away from one of the most beloved America food holidays,” Reid said. “Thanksgiving, where problematic actual history meets delicious cuisines, and many will be heading home to spend time with family and friends, eat a little too much, and perhaps engage in a dreaded, contentious political debate with your cranky Uncle Roscoe when he starts yelling, ‘Read the transcript!’ at the dinner table between bites of turkey and pumpkin pie.”

Reid pointed out that liberals shouldn’t concern themselves with lining up a well-rehearsed pro-impeachment offensive, but focus entirely on the concepts of “extortion” and “bribery.”

“Here’s a hint: Do not worry about trying to explain the cast of characters … or the very overused term, ‘quid pro quo,'” Reid advised. “Most people can’t say it, spell it or understand it. What we’re actually talking about here is not a pithy Latin phrase. It’s something a lot simpler: bribery and extortion.”

“Beyond the whistleblower and over 100 hours of testimony backing up that fact, Donald Trump admitted to it, and even released edited notes from his call with the Ukrainian president — which, by the way, is not a transcript — that actually proved he did it!” she reasoned. “Even Uncle Roscoe and Auntie Carol ought to understand that.”

Anything else?

It would seem that liberals and much of the mainstream media have nothing better to do than antagonize loved ones at Thanksgiving, as in 2018, even GQ suggested liberals ruin their Trump-supporting relatives’ Thanksgiving holidays as effectively as possible.

Some of the ways to sabotage your family’s holiday, courtesy of GQ’s Joe Berkowitz, included not showing up for Thanksgiving dinner, period. Or showing up and being “kind of an a**hole.”

“No hugs; only stiff, formal handshakes,” Berkowitz wrote in the November 2018 article. “During the football game, talk about police brutality nonstop. Take any opportunity to emphasize just how much Bruce Springsteen and the entire E Street band loathes Trump. Come out as an aspiring professional DJ.”

Just last week, a Huff Post contributor called for America to cancel Thanksgiving so as to lessen the environmental impacts on the earth.

A portion of the article read:

Some simple recommendations for your meal include choosing a smaller turkey or ensuring that fewer ingredients are sourced from great distances. Celebrating with friends and family locally or finding a spot that requires less travel for everyone are a few ways to lessen your impact on the environment while celebrating the holiday.

This writer’s perspective

Perhaps instead of worrying about politics and the state of official affairs at all, families could catch up around a hot meal and express their gratitude instead of spouting self-important platitudes about why your “side” is right or their “side” is wrong.

Perhaps instead of debating over what will happen on Nov. 3, 2020, people can be present in the moment on Nov. 28, 2019, and make long-lasting memories that will effect their family’s legacy for generations to come.

Perhaps instead of being contentious at all, and looking for the best way to — no pun intended — trump your familial opponent, look for ways to connect to them on a base level, where love, gratitude, acceptance, and appreciation exist.

Because really — isn’t that the very essence of Thanksgiving?