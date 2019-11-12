Luxury department store owner Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. continued to burn cash in the latest quarter for which the company reported earnings, keeping itself afloat by drawing down credit lines, according to a person familiar with the matter and an analyst report.

Neiman reported burning $170 million in cash and drawing down about the same amount from its revolving credit facilities during the quarter ended Aug. 3, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst report and the person familiar with the matter.

…