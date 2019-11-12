The NFL has put together a private workout for Colin Kaepernick.

According to Adam Schefter, the former 49ers quarterback will go through a training session in Atlanta on Saturday for teams, and interviews can be conducted afterwards.

Video of the session will be given to all 32 teams, which are all also invited to attend in person to watch the man who refused to stand for the anthem throw footballs.

NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

The NFL arranged this workout opportunity for Colin Kaepernick, and teams will have the opportunity to evaluate his readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career. His agents have said he wants to return to the NFL, and the league hopes this provides that chance. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

This is comical. This is just straight up comical. Does anybody honestly believe Kaepernick will ever play in the NFL again?

The answer is no. No chance in hell he starts throwing passes on Sundays on an NFL field again. There’s a better chance I do, and I stopped playing football in the eighth grade.

Kaepernick can workout all he wants, he can do all the interviews he wants and he can stay in shape if he wants, but he’s not returning to the NFL.

He’s far too big of a distraction, and he upset way too many fans.

It’s borderline cruel for the league to even allow this. I’ll be shocked if a team takes a chance on him, but the NFL is apparently fine stringing him along. It’s almost sad to see.

Why are they going to get his hopes up if it’s just not going to happen?

Best of luck, Kaepernick! Something tells me he’s going to need all the help he can find to get back on a roster.