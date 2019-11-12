The National Football League has arranged for a private workout of Colin Kaepernick for teams to consider adding him to their rosters after his long absence from the popular sport league.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams about the controversial athlete, according to reporting from Adam Schefter.

The report says that the NFL arranged the workout so that the football teams could evaluate Kaepernick’s “readiness and level of interest” in returning to the game.

The event will consist of an interview and on-field work, and will be conducted on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia. All teams are invited to attend, and videos of the event will be made available to each team.

“Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them,” read the memo from the NFL. “We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

Kaepernick became a pariah of sorts after he began using his position as the quarterback of the San Francisco Forty-Niners to publicize the “Black Lives Matter” movement. He turned many against him when he demonstrated for the cause by kneeling during the performance of the national anthem before football games.

He later sued the NFL and accused them of colluding in order to keep him from playing in the league.

Social media has been littered with accusations of racism from those comparing currently competing quarterbacks to the past performance of Kaepernick.

