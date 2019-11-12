Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Tuesday afternoon denied pundits’ claims that she has been making comments defending President Donald Trump because she’s angling herself as a potential replacement for Vice President Mike Pence, or to further other political ambitions.

“It’s amazing how this vice president stuff still keeps coming up,” Haley, the author of a new memoir, commented to Fox News’ Dana Perino.

“The vice president and the president are a great ticket together. They are solid, solid enough they are going to win together. There is no truth whatsoever that I would ever in any way look to get that position. I think Mike is great for the job and I think he is the right partner for the president.”

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday speculated that Haley’s book, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace” is an “audition” for Pence’s spot on the ticket as Trump’s running mate in the 2020 election.

Haley does mention in her book that she believes the United States will have a female president, but she said she does not think that far ahead.

“I hope there’s a woman president for my daughter,” she said. “I hope that for all the young women professionals coming up there that they will see that moment. But I wrote that in the book because I know how many people have talked about my political aspirations but I don’t think of it as much as other people like to chat about it. I think for me a year is a life term in politics.”

Haley said instead, she chooses to take matters “one year at a time,” and then “we will see.”

The former ambassador also commented on the anonymous writer penning the expose on the Trump White House, and said she finds the person to be offensive, arrogant, and cowardly.

“I don’t know what the end game is,” Haley said. “If it was that important, show us your face, show us your voice, and stand in front of the world and say what you’re going to say.”

She added that there were a lot of people trying to do the right thing at the White House, and it was offensive when people speculated it was her or others who had made the claims.

“Anybody that worked in the White House and certainly the president knew my commitment to him in the administration and what I was trying to do,” said Haley.