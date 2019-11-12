Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald had a great line about the spread for the UMass game.

The Wildcats are awful this season and have greatly disappointed. They’re currently 1-8 after many thought they had a shot at winning the Big 10 West again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite their atrocious record, they’re favored by 40 against UMass on Saturday. What does Fitz want? According to Inside NU on Monday afternoon, the man running the Wildcats told the media, “I just want to win by one, man.”

Fitz on being favored by 40: “I just want to win by one, man.” — Inside NU (@insidenu) November 11, 2019

I’m glad to see Fitzgerald still has his wits about him and a solid sense of humor. Most coaches would be miserable to deal with if they started 1-8 after such high expectations.

Fitz is one of the smartest men in the entire sport. He recognizes the quarterback situation for the Wildcats torpedoed any chance at success before it even got off of the ground.

At some point, you just have to recognize there are a comedy of errors unfolding, and just live it.

Even as a 40 point favorite, the coaching star isn’t getting his hopes too high. You have to respect his honesty and sense of humor.

We’ll see what happens, but Northwestern is still going to win this game. As bad as the Wildcats are, UMass is insanely bad.

I fully expect the Wildcats to get their second win of the season. You can check it out at noon EST on BTN.