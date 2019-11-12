Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders ‘very concerned about what appears to be a coup’ in Bolivia Trump celebrates resignation of Bolivia’s president Sanders touts big crowds in Iowa rallies with Ocasio-Cortez MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday called for White House senior adviser Stephen Miller Stephen MillerThe New York Times’ ‘Latinx’ problem Cuccinelli gets in heated exchange with ‘Squad’ member on health care for migrants Washington Post columnist Boot changes al-Baghdadi column after criticism MORE to resign after leaked emails appeared suggest that he promoted white nationalist literature and offensive immigration stories.

“Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now,” she added.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist. He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now. https://t.co/hwjy1xl6D4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2019

The tweet comes after a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) revealed that Miller shared white nationalist content with right-wing news website Breitbart and worked to guide the outlet’s coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hatewatch, a branch of the SPLC, reviewed more than 900 emails Miller sent to former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh between 2015 and 2016, finding that more than 80 percent of the emails were about race or immigration.

Among other things, Hatewatch said Miller shared content from white nationalist sites directly with McHugh to provide information for her reporting and sought to “create a narrative” regarding the removal of the Confederate flag after a shooting at an African American church in Charleston, S.C.

The White House dismissed the report, saying that the SPLC “is an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization” and is “beneath public discussion.”

white house statement on the matter pic.twitter.com/TNU9at4ahe — hannah gais (@hannahgais) November 12, 2019

Miller has been a top target for Democrats over his involvement in some of the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration stances, including its now-scrapped “zero tolerance policy” that led to a spike in family separations at the border.