Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck isn’t concerned with things out of his control and the playoff rankings.

During a Monday appearance on ESPN, Fleck discussed the playoff rankings and what impact it has on his team.

They entered the weekend ranked 17th. After a huge win over Penn State, they’re slated to make a gigantic jump. However, Fleck couldn’t seem to care less.

“Just like last week, where they were going to rank us, they were going to rank us. That had no effect on how we were going to play, how we were going to prepare and what our mindset was going to be inside our four walls. And, with all do respect, that’s the same thing going into this week,” Fleck explained in part.

You can watch his full comments below.

Fleck has no reason at all to be worried. If the Gophers run the tables, then they’re in. It’s that simple. They’ll have wins over Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio State as the B1G champions.

The committee isn’t keeping them out under any circumstances.

Now, will they go undefeated? I have no idea. It’s going to be very tough to rattle off three wins over the next few weeks over those teams.

However, if the Gophers get the job done, then they’ll be a lock for the playoff. It’s not even a close call.

If Fleck takes care of business on the field, then the committee will take of the rest.

Of course, the Wisconsin Badgers will be ready and waiting for the Gophers in the final regular season game. As I said before and as I’ll say again, I’ll congratulate them on the great season, and I look forward to ending their playoff dreams if Iowa doesn’t do it first.

