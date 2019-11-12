Rep. Peter King (R-NY) called out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday for celebrating the New York congressman’s retirement announcement by making misleading statements about his record.

“Peter King is an Islamophobe who held McCarthyite hearings targeting American Muslims,” Omar tweeted after King’s resignation announcement. “[He] said ‘there are too many mosques in this country’ and blamed Eric Garner for his own death at the hands of police. Good riddance.”

Omar, however, was seemingly referring to a congressional hearing that King held as the Chairman on the House Committee on Homeland Security in 2011. The hearing was orchestrated to try and get more information on the possible radicalization of some Muslims in the United States.

“My concern was that political correctness was getting in the way of counterterrorism and solid law enforcement,” King explained to Martha MaCcallum during an appearance on “The Story.” “When we went after the mafia we went into the Italian-American community. When we went after the Westies we went into the Irish-American community. The fact is that radical Islam extremists were in the Muslim community.”

“Maybe it’s 1%, less than 1% of the population, but we had a situation where it was considered politically incorrect to carry out ordinary surveillance and police all over the country were telling me that they were not getting the cooperation from within the Muslim community that was needed,” he continued. “People talk about this being an anti-Muslim hearing — the key witnesses there testifying for me, two of them were Muslims and the third was an African American whose son had converted to Islam and had been taken over to Somalia to fight with al-Shabaab … and when he came home he ended up killing American military.”

Omar, who is the first Somali-American in Congress as well as one of the first Muslim congresswomen, has been embroiled in allegations of being sympathetic to radical islamic terrorists.

Minneapolis’ Somali community is often considered to be the terrorist recruitment capital of the United States. Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District that Omar represents is the jurisdiction with the highest rate of terrorism recruitment in the country over the past 12 years, according to FBI statistics.

Forty-five Somalis residing in America left the country to join either ISIS or the Somalia-based Muslim jihadi terrorist group al-Shabaab, reported Fox News in February. That number far outpaces other areas where many Muslim refugees have been resettled within the U.S.

Omar notably wrote a letter to a judge in 2016 pleading for him to show “compassion” to nine men charged with plotting to join ISIS. In her official capacity as a Minnesota state legislator, Omar urged for lighter sentences as a “restorative approach to justice.”

She also received massive criticism after a video surfaced of the Somali-born congresswoman blaming the United States for a deadly attack in Kenya that killed nearly 70 people and wounded another 200. Only weeks after al-Shabaab stormed a shopping mall in Nairobi in 2013, Omar described the act of jihadist terrorism as a “reaction to our involvement in other people’s affairs.”

During the same interview, she mocked how Americans speak about other terrorist organizations al-Qaeda and Hezbollah and questioned why they don’t speak about “America” and “the army” in the same way.

King also shot down Omar’s claim that he previously said there are too many mosques.

“I never said that. I said there were too many mosques that were not cooperating with law enforcement,” King said. “And it was in her district that was seduced to go over to Somalia and was killed, and the good Muslims in that community were warned not to cooperate with law enforcement.”