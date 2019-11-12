President Donald Trump’s star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized again, this time the person did the act in broad daylight.

In a video shared by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday, we can see someone carrying a large black bag walk up to Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard and pull something out of her bag. (RELATED: Guy Who Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Star: I Did ‘A Real Good Act’ And Even Robert De Niro Has Praised Me)

The outlet speculated that it looked like a white spray paint can as she then reportedly completely coated the star with the white paint.

WATCH:

The person appears to have done the vandalism in the daylight with others around.(RELATED: Fight: Youtuber Tries To Document The Harassment Trump Supporters Face, And Gets Viciously Attacked)

It is definitely not the first time someone has attacked the president’s star on the famed street. One of those times occurred earlier this year when someone spray painted the message “Putin’s Bitch” on top the the star.

Another time, someone took a pickaxe to the star and shattered it. After each incident, The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has moved fast to either clean up the star or replace it. A spokesperson from the chamber confirmed to The Daily Caller the star was cleaned up this time, shortly after the group was notified of the attack.

As previously reported, one such vandal, Austin Clay, admitted that he took a pickaxe and smashed Trump’s star. He was charged with a felony for his confessed crime.

Clay told TMZ that he just felt “really passionate because of what happened with the immigrants and him [Trump] stripping children away from their parents. And that just sort of set me off.”

Later, he explained that he didn’t “resent doing it” and has even got some backing from celebrities like Robert De Niro and Chelsea Handler who praised him.