Progressive groups, claiming Facebook has damaged their ability to organize, are pushing ahead with a battle against the social media network, The Hill is reporting.

The groups say they have been unfairly caught up in Facebook’s effort to stop election manipulation. As a result, they have had to fight to maintain their Facebook pages, according to The Hill.

A new coalition of progressive groups, called the Campaign to Regulate and Break Up Big Tech, has been meeting with lawmakers and regulators. The coalition said its talks with Facebook officials broke down.

“It became increasingly clear that dialogue was not going to get us very far,” a strategist involved with organizing the coalition said.

“That’s why an increasing number of groups have come together to jointly strategize, to coordinate planning to achieve those two goals: regulation of the platform on the one hand, and breaking up Big Tech.”

Representatives from groups, including March for Our Lives and MoveOn, met numerous times with Facebook officials after the midterm elections in 2018, according to The Hill.

“The biggest thing was, ‘Clarify the rules for us,'” said Chris Reeves, a longtime organizer who participated in a meeting.

But the progressives said the Facebook meetings did not lead to substantive action about their concerns.

Conservatives have also strongly criticized Facebook, claiming it censors their views.

Results from a Media research Center-sponsored survey last year revealed that 45% of conservatives said they have left Facebook or are considering leaving it.