A Hong Kong police officer shot a protester in the street during a demonstration Monday, marking another dangerous episode in the monthslong clashes between pro-democracy demonstrators and authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, according to the Associated Press.

The person who was shot was initially in critical condition, but stabilized after surgery, according to hospital officials.

Another person was set on fire in an altercation, but it is unclear who the involved participants were or how the conflict escalated. According to AP, the victim was arguing with a group of young people when someone poured an unknown liquid on him and struck a lighter. That victim is in critical condition.

What is this all about?

Violent protests have been steadily taking place since June in opposition to a since-dropped measure that would have given Beijing some extradition authority in Hong Kong. Protesters felt Beijing was attempting to infringe on Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Although that measure was dropped, protesters still have other demands, including the resignation of Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam, the release of arrested protesters, a police brutality inquiry, and an expansion of democratic rights.

What does Lam say about all this?

Lam is not backing down and has no intention of resigning.

On Monday, she reaffirmed her determination to end the violence and condemned the actions of protesters.

“I do not want to go into details, but I just want to make it very clear that we will spare no effort in finding ways and means that could end the violence in Hong Kong as soon as possible,” Lam said. “If there is still any wishful thinking that, by escalating violence, the Hong Kong SAR government will yield to pressure to satisfy the so-called political demands, I am making this statement clear and loud here: That will not happen. These rioters’ actions have far exceeded their demands, and they are enemies of the people.”