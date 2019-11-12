Republicans on the House committees conducting the ongoing impeachment inquiry unveiled their strategy to defend President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE on Tuesday.

The talking points sent out in a memo circulated among GOP staff reveal the arguments Republicans plan to make in the weeks ahead as the inquiry shifts into public testimony after weeks of closed-door hearings.

According to the GOP, “evidence gathered does not establish an impeachable offense.”

House Democrats launched an official impeachment inquiry into Trump after a whistleblower reported, in a revelation backed up by a subsequent transcript released of the conversation, that the president asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment Biden: ‘I’m more of a Democrat from my shoe sole to my ears’ than anyone else running MORE and his son. The timing of the call came after U.S. aid to Kyiv was withheld, raising questions about a potential link between the two.

According to the memo, Republicans plan to argue that “President Zelensky and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call; the Ukrainian government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call; and President Trump met with President Zelensky and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 — both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating President Trump’s political rivals.”