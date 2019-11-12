The National Federation of Independent Business’s Small Business Optimism Index climbed 0.6 points to 102.4. That exceeded the consensus forecast and brought the measure close to its six-month average.

“A continued focus on a recession by policymakers, talking heads, and the media clearly caused some consternation among small businesses in previous months, but after shifting their focus to other topics, it’s become clear that owners are not experiencing the predicted turmoil,” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan.

Eight of the ten components that make up the index rose in October. The rise was led by GDP-producing plans for job creation, inventory investment, and capital spending, according to the NFIB.

In a hopeful sign for business investment, lately one of the weakest parts of the economy, reports of actual capital spending increased and inventory investment improved from a modest negative level in September. The measure of planned capital expenditures climbed 2 percentage points to a five-month high of 29 percent.