A Florida Man pulled over Sunday night for driving recklessly told police that he “needed to get home in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Cops report that Jon Earl Pickard, 52, was behind the wheel of a 2015 Honda that was going in excess of 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Route 19.

When stopped by a Tarpon Springs Police Department officer around 7:30 PM, Pickard was apparently en route to his Palm Harbor residence following an extramarital assignation. Pickard reportedly “indicated his driving was reckless and endangering because he needed to get home in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife.”

Seen above, Pickard was busted for reckless driving, a misdemeanor. But when cops searched him post-arrest, they found a baggie with crack cocaine in his shirt pocket, leading to an additional felony drug possession count. Pickard, police reported, “spontaneously said he had just purchased it for $50.00.”

Pickard was released from the county jail late Sunday night after posting $2250 bond. He is scheduled for a December 5 court appearance.

Pickard was arrested in March for domestic battery following a confrontation with his 55-year-old wife in their residence. Pickard allegedly shoved and scratched his spouse during an argument. After Pickard’s wife requested that her husband not be prosecuted on the misdemeanor count, the case was dropped by the State Attorney’s office.