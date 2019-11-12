Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz is expected to make multiple criminal referrals as part of his report based on his probe of how the FBI dug into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to journalist Sara Carter.

One of those criminal referrals is expected to be former FBI director James Comey, according to two sources, the report claims.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs told Sean Hannity of Fox News that several other top government figures — such as former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — may also be found “culpable.”

Horowitz’s report is expected to be made public before the end of November.

His investigation is also expected to reveal that the FBI knew before securing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to spy on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page that ex-British spy Christopher Steele’s controversial dossier on Trump could not be verified, according to Carter.

The report may also throw a wrench into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry of Trump. According to Carter’s news report, Horowitz’s findings will make it clear that Schiff’s backing of the FBI’s FISA warrant on Page was entirely based on the California Democrat’s bias against Trump and not on any objective considerations.

Many Republican officials say that Schiff’s single-mindedness on impeachment proceedings against the president demonstrates this continued bias, Carter reported.

Attorney General William Barr has directed federal prosecutor John Durham to investigate the FBI in how it handled its investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign.