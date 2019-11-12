A Florida student says that her high school rejected the idea of a pro-life group at the school because it was too “controversial” in its views.

What are the details?



According to Fox News, Gulf Coast High School in Naples, Florida, denied senior Gabrielle Gabbard’s request to form a pro-life club at school, citing “controversial” stances.

The school, however, has denied that it nixed Gabbard’s club, and instead, is working toward helping her realize the goal.

Gabbard wanted to start “Sharks 4 Life,” a student group affiliated with Students for Life of America and submitted the application to do so in August. The outlet pointed out that several other controversial clubs were permitted to form, including a LGBTQ alliance group.

Gabbard told the outlet that Assistant Principal Catherine Crawford-Brown said that the group would be “too political and too controversial.”

Students for Life of America and the Alliance Defending Freedom intervened, and, representing Gabbard, sent a letter to the school district in early November, demanding that the school allow Gabbard to form the group.

The school says ‘not so fast’

Chad Oliver, a spokesman for the district, told Fox News that Gabbard’s assertions are “simply wrong,” and insisted that the club only needs a faculty advisor or sponsor in order to be approved.

“The school has been ready to open the club but needs to have a faculty advisor/sponsor before it can open,” Oliver said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

The statement added, “The assistant principal never met with two faculty advisors about the opening of the club. She met with a member of the non-instructional staff who supported the club and two students. At no time did the assistant principal threaten anyone with job loss. The faculty member who originally agreed to serve as a faculty advisor to the club informed the Principal on September 4 that she had decided not to do so. The assistant principal has never spoken with this faculty member about this matter.”

What now?

Gabbard’s attorney, Michael Ross, told Fox News that the school only changed its mind and story after it was threatened with a lawsuit.

“ADF’s demand letter clearly recounts Gulf Coast High School’s repeated refusal to recognize Sharks 4 Life for over three months,” Ross said in a statement. “The facts leave no doubt that they were ill-treated and ignored because of their viewpoint. The only apparent attempt from GCHS to recognize Sharks 4 Life comes after a threat of legal action. Students shouldn’t have to threaten legal action to have their voice heard.“