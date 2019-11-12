The Trump Organization will pay $290,000 to the Scottish government to end a years-long legal battle to stop an offshore wind farm from being built near one of Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses.

The settlement will pay the government’s legal fees, The Washington Post reports, and Trump has long attacked former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond — arguing the wind farm would cause “almost total destruction” of Scotland’s tourism industry.

A Scottish government spokesman said the agreement removed the need for an independent auditor to determine what the Trump Organization would pay the government for its expenses.

“Expenses amounting to [$290,000] will now be paid to Scottish ministers by the petitioners,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The settlement was first reported by The Scotsman newspaper.

The Trump Organization lost its battle to stop the wind farm in court in 2015, the Scotsman reports, and the court ruled in February the company had to pay the government’s costs.

The Scottish Government will receive the money from Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd., the corporate entity behind the Trump International Scotland resort in Balmedie, according to the Scotsman.

The 11-turbine wind farm in Aberdeen Bay, the Post reports, opened last summer and can be seen from the fairways and greens of the Balmedie resort.