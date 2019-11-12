Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneBannon testifies that Trump campaign saw Stone as link to WikiLeaks Stone’s lawyer clashes with key witness The Hill’s Morning Report — Bloomberg news shakes up 2020 race MORE‘s legal team intends to rest its case on Tuesday without bringing the longtime Trump associate to the stand in his trial on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The charges center on Stone’s Sept. 26, 2017, testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in which he said under oath that he had not spoken to anyone in the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks’ releases of stolen emails from the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Top diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was ‘contrary’ to US policy Feehery: What Republicans must do to adapt to political realignment MORE‘s presidential campaign.

He also claimed not to have any records of communications related to his assertions that he had corresponded with WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange Julian Paul AssangeBannon testifies that Trump campaign saw Stone as link to WikiLeaks Stone’s lawyer clashes with key witness The Hill’s Morning Report — Bloomberg news shakes up 2020 race MORE through an intermediary.

The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday morning after four days of testimony from five witnesses, including former White House adviser Stephen Bannon and Trump campaign deputy Richard Gates.

Stone’s legal team intends to rest its case without calling any witnesses after playing an hourlong audio clip of his testimony in the closed-door deposition to the House Intelligence Committee.

Stone’s lawyers have argued that he in fact had no inside knowledge about WikiLeaks nor did he have an intermediary with the organization.

Testimony and evidence presented by prosecutors shows that the Trump campaign was under the belief that he had a connection to Assange and that he was providing them with nonpublic information about the organization’s plans regarding future releases.

Read the transcript of Stone’s testimony to the House Intelligence Committee below:

Roger Stone Testimony to House Intelligence Committee by Meghashyam Mali on Scribd