Roger Stone, the longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, on Tuesday opted not to take the stand in his federal criminal trial as his defense team rested its case and argued for acquittal, citing “truthful” statements he made in 2017 testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, reports Fox News.

“In order for Roger Stone to be convicted of a false statement, the statement must be proven false. It does not matter if a defendant believes he is lying,” Stone’s legal team argued in the motion. “Right or wrong, he gets the benefit of the truthful answer or a poorly worded question.”

Stone is charged with lying to Congress about the nature of his connections to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange regarding hacked DNC emails, lying about his coordination with the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks and witness tampering.

Stone’s lawyer has argued Stone never meant to lie to lawmakers and his public claims about connections to WikiLeaks were false, therefore proving he did not make false statements to Congress.