Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has joined the Senate’s bipartisan climate change caucus, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

The Senate Climate Solutions Caucus was launched last month by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons and Republican Sen. Mike Braun with the aim of addressing issues related to climate change, according to the Daily Energy Insider.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and in order to tackle it, we must act in a bipartisan way,” Coons said, adding that the caucus will “take the politics out of this important issue and lay the foundation for real, meaningful solutions that can be signed into law.” The caucus includes equal numbers of each party and will act only when every member agrees.

In an op-ed in The Hill at the time they founded the caucus, Coons and Braun stressed that “We may seem an unlikely pair to team up on this effort. We come from different political parties and represent different parts of the country, but we both recognize the importance of American leadership in addressing our changing climate.”

Rubio represents Florida, a state where rises in the sea level can cause harm, but he has not particularly been seen as a supporter of federal action to combat climate change. He did, however, acknowledge to the Examiner in a previous interview that “People can have a debate about what we can do about climate change and the causes, but the bottom line is that the rising of sea levels is immeasurable in Florida. So, if you represent South Florida or live in South Florida, it’s really not something you can ignore.”