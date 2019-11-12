California is battling an escalating homelessness epidemic, and with it, certain “quality-of-life crimes” that make The Golden State’s major cities unpleasant and unclean.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, crime stemming from the crisis may not be resolved anytime soon. That’s because Chesa Boudin, the ultra-progressive lawyer who was just elected as the city’s district attorney, has promised to not prosecute quality-of-life crimes, like public urination and public camping. Also included on his will-not-prosecute list is prostitution.

“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted. Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted, we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness,” Boudin has promised, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

That is the new “vision of justice” and “radical change” that Boudin pledges to the Bay Area, he told the Washington Post.

Such a vision, however, is unlikely to mitigate the growing homelessness crisis grappling one of America’s most expensive cities, which spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in 2016 to install open-air urinals in city parks in an effort to battle the uncleanliness resulting from public urination.

In fact, the problems in San Francisco are so bad that the city launched a “poop patrol” last year, hiring six workers dedicated to cleaning human feces from city streets. The staggering price tag of the new initiative will cost city taxpayers more than $1 million per year.

More than 8,000 homeless people are living in the city, according to San Francisco city data, the majority of whom are not housed in shelters, meaning the streets are, unfortunately, their homes.