House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. is warning members of his panel that any attempt to identify the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, could violate ethics rules, Politico is reporting.

His remarks came in a note to his colleagues on the panel. Committee members are getting set for the first public testimony in the case on Wednesday.

“The committee has a long, proud, and bipartisan history of protecting whistleblowers — including from efforts to threaten, intimidate, retaliate against, or undermine the confidentiality of whistleblowers,” Schiff said.

And he added that “the Code of Official Conduct for members of Congress requires that every member ‘shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.’”

He said: “The Committee on Ethics has historically viewed this provision as ‘encompassing violations of law and abuses of one’s official position.’”