Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was eliminated from the competition on Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Despite receiving the lowest scores every single week after fellow contestant Lamar Odom was eliminated, Spicer almost made it to the semi-finals of “DWTS,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

After performing twice on Monday night, Spicer was eliminated when the judges saved a different couple in the bottom two.

Spicer expressed how grateful he was to have made it to the quarterfinals of the show after his elimination.

“To be here in the quarterfinals is a lot further than anyone probably, including myself, thought I’d be,” Spicer said. “It’s been such an amazing journey to get this far. I can’t say how much I truly enjoyed being a part of this season. I walk out of here with no regrets and a lot of great relationships, friendships and memories.” (RELATED: President Trump Urges Twitter To Vote For Sean Spicer On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Despite Low Scores)

Spicer seemingly stuck around due to fan votes and a shoutout from President Donald Trump on Twitter.

He honestly was one of the most fun contestants to watch. He was so bad at dancing, but you just couldn’t look away. I think what fans liked most about him was his ability to take the, sometimes harsh, criticism from the judges and continue to work harder the next week.

Farewell, Spicer!