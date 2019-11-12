The six senators running for president may find themselves in a time crunch, with President Trump‘s impeachment trial running six hours a day, for six days a week for six to eight weeks.

And it’s likely to happen at the height of Democratic primary season.

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, made the scheduling comments in a video posted to Facebook Monday, saying the trial could go six days a week from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

With the House holdings its first public impeachment hearing Wednesday, even the speediest schedule would have the Senate trial taking up most December and January.

The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are scheduled for February 3, 2020, with the New Hampshire primary slated one week later on February 11.

Of the 17 Democratic candidates currently running for president, six are members of the U.S. Senate.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have cemented themselves among the top four 2020 Democratic candidates, which also includes former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sen. Kamala Harris is in fifth place nationally, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar often comes in fifth place in early state surveys.

Sen. Cory Booker has had a strong performance on the debate stage, but his bid still hasn’t taken off. While Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, has struggled to find his footing among the crowded field.

Pulling senators from the trail to sit through an impeachment trial could boost the prospects of Biden, the early frontrunner who has no other job but to campaign.

Buttigieg could be aided too, as his second term as mayor winds down next month, and then he’ll be free to devote all his time to the trail.

It could also be helpful to more unconventional candidates like Andrew Yang, Tim Steyer and Marianne Williamson, who won’t have to go back and forth between early primary states and Washington.

Spokespeople for the 2020 senators have yet to respond to requests for comments.