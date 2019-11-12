Musician Shakira admitted she became depressed following her vocal cord injury.

Shakira opened up about the potential career-ending injury in an article published Monday by The Guardian.

“I was not positive,” Shakira recalled. “I was so pessimistic. I was a bitter person to be around.”

Shakira suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage back in 2017. The injury forced her to postpone the European leg of her “El Dorado” tour.

“I always thought there were going to be things in my life that would go away, like beauty, youth, all of that stuff, but I never thought that my voice would leave me, because it’s so inherent to my nature,” she said. “It was my identity.” (RELATED: REPORT: Shakira And Jennifer Lopez Set To Perform At Super Bowl LIV)

“There were times I couldn’t even get out of bed,” Shakira added. “I was so depressed.”

In order to heal from her injury, Shakira visited multiple doctors. Doctors insisted she needed to have surgery. However, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer admitted to trying other healing practices including hypnosis, meditation and “divine intervention.”

Shakira’s voice returning felt like “some kind of religious experience.”

Shakira ended up resuming her world tour in 2018. Her next performance will be alongside singer Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl half time show in February of 2020.