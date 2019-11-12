Singer Alicia Keys lamented the social judgment that she says prevents her four-year-old son from wearing nail polish in public in an Instagram video posted Sunday.

Keys describes taking her son Genesis to a nail salon to get his nails painted, saying that Genesis requested that his nails be painted rainbow colors.

“And after he painted his nails, he looked at me and said ‘Mommy, I don’t want this on my nails.’ And I was like why? You were so sure,” Keys said in the video. “You were good. And he was like, ‘People are not going to like it.’”

Keys expressed shock at her son’s words. (RELATED: Children Stare Up Drag Queen’s Miniskirt During Drag Performer Library Story Hour)

“Can you believe this? Four years old! He’s four and he already understands the concept that someone’s going to judge him because he chose rainbow color on his nails,” Keys said.

The singer says she told her son, “you know a lot of guys paint their nails. This is not like some strange thing that you only do.”

“He was like ‘really?’ I was like ‘yeah– so many. So many.’ And that made him feel better, but it just got me to thinking about how completely judged we are all the time,” she said.

WATCH:

Keys vented about the “natural energies” that are “within us,” saying that she herself has felt “masculine energy.”

“That’s how I feel and all the time if that happens there’s judgments and there’s the stereotypes and there’s all the energy that comes toward that and for my boys — similar,” she said. (RELATED: Here Is What Parents And Activists Say About Austin, Texas’s Progressive Sex Education)

“If they want to express the feminine energy that’s inside of them, there’s all these judgments and all these rules and stereotypes and vibes, and it’s really frustrating to me,” she continued, expressing frustration over the matter.

“I’m actually really really frustrated about it and I ask myself why is it that? Like why can’t we just express the different energies that are inside of us?” she asked.

