Singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding threatened to cancel her planned halftime performance for the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving football game unless the Salvation Army issues a show of support for gay marriage.

Goulding made the demands after her fans appraised her of the traditional marriage stance of the Salvation Army, which is a Christian organization.

The popular football game promotes the “Red Kettle Kickoff” show that raises money for the charitable efforts of the Salvation Army.

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” she wrote.

“I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do,” she added. “Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army responded to the threat to the Dallas News, but they did not indicate whether their plans for the halftime show had changed.

“With an organization of our size and history, myths can perpetuate. An individual’s sexual or gender identity, religion, or lifestyle has no bearing on our willingness to provide service,” the statement read.

“We stand firmly behind our mission to meet human needs in His name without discrimination,” they concluded.

Here’s the NFL ad for the halftime show:

[embedded content]

Ellie Goulding to Perform At Cowboys Thanksgiving Game



www.youtube.com

