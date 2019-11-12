Sprite released an ad last week that appeared on Argentina’s social media platforms that celebrated mothers helping their children with gender confusion to bind their breasts, apply makeup, and dress in drag in order to celebrate their LGBTQ “pride.”

Elizabeth Johnston, aka the Activist Mommy, also reviewed the ad on Facebook:

The Sprite soft drink brand is owned by Coca-Cola and ran the ad just prior to Buenos Aires’s Pride event.

The ad may be disturbing to watch, as Johnston notes, since it “starts out showing a mother and son in a creepy, dimly lit room.”

The video captures somewhat playful glances between the mothers and their gender dysphoric children.

The mothers of boys are seen in the ad applying makeup and dressing their sons in feminine attire as they smile at each other. The mothers of girls are viewed binding the breasts of their daughters to help them appear as males. A grandmother teasingly helps her grandson dress in drag.

Johnston also notes the video’s background song – “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical Carousel – is used to “tug on heartstrings” and emphasize the narrative that transgender children are victims.

The video depicts children preparing a rainbow flag for the Pride event as they embrace LGBT family members. Parents appear to send their LGBT children off to the event in a celebratory manner.

The ad concludes with, “Orgullo: Lo que sentís cuando alguien que querés elige ser feliz,” which translates to “Pride: what you feel when someone you love chooses to be happy,” and “No estás solx,” or “You’re not alone.”

“Sprite is essentially saying, ‘If you aren’t like these people in the video you aren’t loving,’ which is a completely false narrative,” Johnston says. “Most people who oppose LGBT lifestyles aren’t hateful at all and are loving, kind, compassionate people who simply have different beliefs. Sprite would have you believe the opposite.”