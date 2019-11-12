R. Clarke Cooper, the State Department’s assistant secretary for political-military affairs, will travel to Israel amid fighting in Israel and Gaza, the State Department said in a memo Tuesday.

“In Israel, Assistant Secretary Cooper will meet with senior officials to discuss a wide range of political-military issues, including regional strategic priorities, defense trade, and military-to-military cooperation,” the State Department said.

“Israel is a key U.S. security partner and the leading recipient of U.S. military assistance, including more than $3 billion in annual Foreign Military Financing managed by the Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.”

Fighting in Israel and Gaza began Tuesday morning when Israel killed a senior commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

Islamic Jihad is one of several groups fighting Israel, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. Over 190 rockets were launched in the past 14 hours in Israel per Israel Defense Forces, the military forces of the State of Israel.