Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, during Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC predicted former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley could be on President Donald Trump’s ticket for reelection in 2020.

Schmidt said Haley is “clearly angling for the job” with her new book “With All Due Respect,” adding Trump “has an enormous problem with women” that would be solved by the former South Carolina governor being his running mate.

“It’s about currying favor. She wants to be vice president. She wants to be vice president on the Republican ticket in 2020,” Schmidt stated. “I think there’s an overwhelming chance that Trump will dump Pence to put Nikki Haley on the ticket.”

“[H]e has an enormous problem with women — suburban women in particular. He’s entirely transactional — loyalty is a one-way street. And so, she’s clearly angling for the job. And when you look at the politics of it, she would serve his immediate political interests in a way that Pence can’t. So, I would suggest that he’s going to be gone and she’ll be in. And I think this book’s about that,” he explained.

